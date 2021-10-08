Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) PT Raised to C$1.11 at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.03 to C$1.11 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Azarga Uranium stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. Azarga Uranium has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,000.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.