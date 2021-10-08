Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.86. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

