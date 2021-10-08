Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $248.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,938. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.