Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 9,185 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $68.08. 142,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

