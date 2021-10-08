Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 15.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

