B. Riley Boosts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $120.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of ARCH opened at $96.40 on Monday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

