Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

