Bailard Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

