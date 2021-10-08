Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

