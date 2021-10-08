Bailard Inc. Sells 507 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $274.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

