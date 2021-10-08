Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

