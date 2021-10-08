Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,427,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after buying an additional 130,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 97,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.