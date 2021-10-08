Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

