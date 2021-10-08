Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

