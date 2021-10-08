Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.