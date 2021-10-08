Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.10 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

