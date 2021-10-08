Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $499,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $233.86 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

