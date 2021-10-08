Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 120,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 92.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 460,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 221,605 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 266.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

