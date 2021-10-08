Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $512,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC opened at $622.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.58. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,151 shares of company stock worth $66,303,686. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.