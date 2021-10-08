Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.88 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

