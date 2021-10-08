Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SKT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

