Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

