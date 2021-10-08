Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.01 and a 52 week high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

