Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $221,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.15. 19,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,476. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 273.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,757,540 shares of company stock worth $1,744,212,008. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

