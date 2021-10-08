Bamco Inc. NY Has $358.56 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,984,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $358,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.98. 155,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,532. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

