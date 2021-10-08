Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $454,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $410.84. 5,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,507. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.