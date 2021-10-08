Bamco Inc. NY Sells 120,341 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,341 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $153,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 34,051 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $2,317,170.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 20,930 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,555,726.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,803. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

