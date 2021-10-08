Bamco Inc. NY Sells 125,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.57% of Floor & Decor worth $173,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.