Bamco Inc. NY Sells 37,173 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,389,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $832,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

