Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 4,975 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.82. 45,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,593. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.