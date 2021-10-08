Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.82. 1,692,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,828,684. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

