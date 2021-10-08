Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.11 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.53 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

