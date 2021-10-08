Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 463,990 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

