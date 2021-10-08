Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 120 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $843.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $897.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

