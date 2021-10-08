Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.19

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 4385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $727.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

