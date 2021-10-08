BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

