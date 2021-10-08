Bank of America Begins Coverage on The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.79.

PG opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

