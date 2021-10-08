Bank of America Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.11 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $18,153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 651,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

