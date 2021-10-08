Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

