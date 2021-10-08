Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

