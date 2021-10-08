Bank of Montreal Can Buys 104,918 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.