Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3,900.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after buying an additional 333,765 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.06.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

