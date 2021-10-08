Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.