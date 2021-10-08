Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $34,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

