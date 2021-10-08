Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.91 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

