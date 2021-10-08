Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 47,847 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $35,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

