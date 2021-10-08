Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

