Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

