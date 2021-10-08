Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

