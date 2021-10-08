Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.45 ($98.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

